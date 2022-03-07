 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $259,900

3 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $259,900

Views, Views, Views from this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Conveniently located to Roanoke & Rocky Mount. Situated on almost 3 acres currently fenced for horse, nice master suite on main level, 2 car attached garage & limitless possibilities for the lower level. Washer, Dryer and outside cameras do Not convey!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular