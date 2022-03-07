Views, Views, Views from this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home! Conveniently located to Roanoke & Rocky Mount. Situated on almost 3 acres currently fenced for horse, nice master suite on main level, 2 car attached garage & limitless possibilities for the lower level. Washer, Dryer and outside cameras do Not convey!
3 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $259,900
