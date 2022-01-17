 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $309,900

  Updated
You will fall in love with this 3Bed/2Bath *Updated* Home nestled on 3.59 acres with a Stream, Usable Yard, Garden space & much more! Main Level Bedroom & Laundry. Beautifully Decorated, Country Home w/GL Brick Fireplace in Huge Family Rm. Kitchen offers High Ceiling, SS Appliances, Large Pantry, Open & Inviting Floor Plan. Relax on the Covered Front or Large Side Screened Porch: Listen to the Stream while Enjoying Coffee! Great Outdoor Entertaining Areas. NEW 10x20 Shed.

