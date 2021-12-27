You will fall in love with this 3Bed/2Bath *Updated* Home nestled on 3.59 acres with a Stream, Usable Yard, Garden space & much more! Main Level Bedroom & Laundry. Beautifully Decorated, Country Home w/GL Brick Fireplace in Huge Family Rm. Kitchen offers High Ceiling, SS Appliances, Large Pantry, Open & Inviting Floor Plan. Relax on the Covered Front or Large Side Screened Porch: Listen to the Stream while Enjoying Coffee! Great Outdoor Entertaining Areas. NEW 10x20 Shed.
3 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $319,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a call on Wednesday for shots fired in the 6000 block of Bethleh…
Students at Franklin County High School will soon have the opportunity to enroll in a brand new course. The Franklin County School Board voted…
Thomas "T.J." Robertson argues that the charge is unconstitutionally vague and should be struck before an April 4 trial.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office spread some joy to 37 area families and 121 children on Tuesday. Volunteers and officers came together at…
The Franklin County Planning Commission agreed to vote next month on a long gestating proposal by Blue Ridge Towers to construct a communicati…
At Franklin County High School, big kids and little kids learn from one another. This was evidenced recently when Jessica Leftwich’s Teens-N-T…
The Virginia Department of Transportation has scheduled the following work or noted changes in traffic patterns for the upcoming week.
“Good enough is not OK, it must be right.”
Franklin County’s youth wrestling program staged the annual Christmas Clash Saturday at Samuel M Hawkins-Central Gymnasium and the team had se…
Well kept 4 bedroom, 2 bath Spacious home over 2000 sq ft on 5.676 acres with a New metal roof, and new HVAC system installed in 2020. New wel…