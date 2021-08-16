Beautiful one-level living, this spacious ranch features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a large master suite with walk-in closet, fireplace, and skylight. The open living room features vaulted ceilings, wet bar, and opens up to a wonderful screened in porch overlooking the private, fenced-in backyard. The kitchen opens up to both the dining room and eat-in breakfast area. Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac with a level yard, this home is convenient to both Roanoke and Rocky Mount. New roof installed in 2017.
3 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $324,950
