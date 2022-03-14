3 Bedroom Home in Boones Mill - $444,950

OPEN Sun 3/13 1-4pm Custom built executive home. 1.24 acre, lovingly landscaped & surrounded by other acreages offers great mountain views. Light-filled split bedroom plan, luxurious primary suite, open living spaces w/ 12ft ceilings. One-level living w/ no stairs on entry level + oversize doorways. Full, unfinished basement constructed by truss system / no support posts allows for desired space configuration to double the finished area of the home. Upgrades include custom kitchen & bath cabinets w/ granite countertops, hickory flooring, gas log stone fireplace, crown molding, oversized windows w/ double plate safety glass + custom blinds, composite porch decking, oversize HVAC system, 2 water heaters, oversize garage leading to main floor laundry / mudroom+ more!