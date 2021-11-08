 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Boons Mill - $155,000

3 Bedroom Home in Boons Mill - $155,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Boons Mill - $155,000

Just a few minutes from downtown, this ranch has it all, lots of space! Eat-in kitchen, 3 bedrooms with good-sized closets. Full basement partial finished. Large detached garage with power! Fenced-in backyard for your pets and partially finished basement. 2 fireplaces. Cave Spring Schools!

