3 Bedroom Home in Callaway - $275,000

If you are looking for the ability to live a self sustainable life then this is it! This beautiful contemporary A-Frame style home is tucked away on a private 5 acre lot with 280+ ft. of water frontage on Pigg River! The LR hosts 24ft. ceilings and a fireplace with a stove in it. This home is wired for a generator and there is a propane tank on the property but it is not in use. It is just a short drive to the shops, restaurants and entertainment that Downtown Rocky Mount offers but has all the seclusion and warmth of a mountain getaway. HOA $200/yr. for road maintenance. Horses Allowed. HVAC '09. Water Heater '17. SQFT Estimated.