3 Bedroom Home in Chatham - $124,900

If you like privacy, this home is for you!!This property is one of the nicest settings I have ever seen with beautiful views of open farm land, with mountain views and great sunsets. This home features new kitchen flooring and a nice open floor plan with a huge eat-in kitchen.Also there are 3 nice sized Bedrooms and a large full bath all on 1 level.There is a nice deck to watch the deer and great sunsets plus a 10x 20 storage shed and loads of room to park or build a garage.Swing set for the kids to play on and much more. This is a one of a kind property!This property is only 8 min. to a SML boat ramp for fishing or just playing on one of the best parts of the lake!New well pump in 2020. Septic pumped in 2018.

