Are you looking for a home that's move-in ready and one-level living? This home is conveniently located to amenities such as schools, grocery, fast food, post office and more. The kitchen is open to the den area and comes with the appliances. Enjoy sitting fireside with a good book in the den. The living room is spacious enough to double as a dining area. The roof was replaced in 2018. The heat pump and windows were replaced in 2021 along with the exterior doors, porch railings, and walkway. The home is ideal for someone who doesn't like to go up/down steps. BUYER INCENTIVE: Seller is offering to pay $2000 TOWARDS BUYER'S CLOSING COSTS. Property info per assessor and/or owner.
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $125,000
