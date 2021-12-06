3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $143,700

Cozy home nestled in the woods just minutes from all the conveniences Collinsville area has to offer! Large deck overlooking wooded backyard. Fenced in area in back with access from basement family room. Vaulted den ceiling with brick fireplace/gas logs and open to upstairs loft area. Nice size bedrooms with balcony deck upstairs, and main level bedroom as well! Large wood stove insert in basement fireplace to warm the house on those cold nights. Nice large storage building. Make this your family's new home! Information per county records and seller information.