Welcome to 433 Patsy Ave, conveniently located near all the amenities in Collinsville, offering an updated kitchen, hardwood floors that shine, 3 bedrooms on main level and full bath, fenced side yard for kids to play or pets, paved driveway, attached carport leading into a nice composite deck with built in seating for cookouts and entertaining, heat pump installed in 2019, water heater 2021, plumbing upgraded, decking and fence all in 2019, nice, finished area in basement for a family room or additional bedroom space, all appliances convey with acceptable offer. All information per seller and/or taken from the county tax ticket. Acreage is approximate.
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $145,000
