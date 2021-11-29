 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $145,900

  Updated
Nice large ranch house located in Collinsville, close to all amenities. Large living room and kitchen. Two wood burning fireplaces one in Living room and the other in basement. Close to Meadow View Elementary school. Nice level back yard perfect for children. Zoned for residence or business. Nice large unfished basement has potential to add more square footage. 120 sq.ft of storage area under screened porch. This is a must see want last long. All information taken from seller and tax card buyer to verify.

