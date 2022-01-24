3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $169,900

Two houses on one lot, prefect for several families, rent one and live in the other. Zoning could possibly be changed to Business. Best location in Collinsville, close to all amenities!!!! Walking distance to grocery stores, library, bank and fast food. Freshly poured concrete on driveway. Address #3060, Second house has 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, heat pump on separate meter. Beautiful woodwork under carport. Owner has taken pride in both of these homes. Exterior on both homes is maintenance free. Nice level lot. Information taken from tax card and owner buyer to verify.