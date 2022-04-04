3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $189,900

Have you been looking for an adorable home in a well sought after neighborhood?! Look no further than 796 Colonial Drive Collinsville. Within walking distance to Jaycee Park where there are tennis courts and nice playgrounds for the kids, this home offers more than most! Lots of updates throughout the home including newer appliances within last five years, heat pump four years old, updated kitchen with stone backsplash and new flooring. The family room is open to the kitchen and walks off to the nice, level back yard with patio. Check out that beautiful stone fireplace - currently used as wood burning but could easily be converted to gas logs. Buyer must have preapproval letter to view. Schedule your appointment today! Highest and best offers are due Sunday, April 3rd by 5PM.