3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $229,000

Have you been looking for the perfect garage and MASTER bedroom?! Look no further! This home offers a garage that is approximately 24' x 34' with 8' doors. There is a formal living room upstairs and den downstairs. The deck is a massive 29' x 12'. There is a jack and jill bathroom in the hall. Every bedroom is roomy. There is an unfinished area in the basement and a walk-in closet for extra storage area. This home sits in a beautiful neighborhood and is in an amazing location. It truly has it ALL! Call to schedule your viewing NOW! *square footage, lot size estimated per tax card.*