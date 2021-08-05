 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $59,900

  • Updated
Ranch style home with metal roof and updated electrical in a good location. Very nice metal outbuilding. House is in a flood zone. This house is being sold as is where is with no warranty of any kind. All information taken from Webgis of Henry County and must be verified for accuracy by the buyer.

