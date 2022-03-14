 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $69,000

Great home! Currently rented for $650/month, no lease. Convenient location! 3 bed/1 bath home with full unfinished basement. Needs some cosmetic work. Information per county records.

