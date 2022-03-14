Great home! Currently rented for $650/month, no lease. Convenient location! 3 bed/1 bath home with full unfinished basement. Needs some cosmetic work. Information per county records.
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $69,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home and Crematory is expanding into Rocky Mount. The Roanoke business will be opening a second location at 195 Maple Av…
A house fire that erupted Saturday afternoon in the Hardy area of Franklin County displaced its residents and injured one.
Owner Glen Thomas and his wife Teresa purchased the 160-acre farm in 2018 and spent the first two years just clearing the land near Timber Ridge Road off U.S. 221.
The Franklin County Public Schools 2022-23 proposed budget asks the county for approximately $886,000 more than last year.
A.J. Dudley is set to join the bench of the 22nd Judicial District effective May 1. Franklin County attorney David Furrow was also named to a judgeship in juvenile and domestic relations court.
An arrest has been made in the case of a recent roadside killing of two albino deer in Patrick County.
CHRISTIANSBURG - Five multiple-goal scorers paced Franklin County to an 18-3 non-district girls varsity lacrosse triumph over Christiansburg …
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is asking residents to think twice before purchasing a fishing or hunting license online this year.
Five hundred ninety-eight visitors turned up Monday at Healing Strides of Virginia to see Ivan, the Budweiser Clydesdale, in “person.”
The Virginia Community College System is hiring a new chancellor. Gov. Youngkin says his office has been excluded from the search.