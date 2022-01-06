Ranch home available for full renovation ( 95 % stripped ) except for windows...Only $ 69,200 now AS/IS.. Tax record is source of descriptive information...An advanced $ 4,200 payment has been made on HVAC contract to avoid January 1 price increase. Attached roof contract did not require an advance payment and includes removal of the pile of construction debris in front of house, not the shrub debri, as well as the pile of ceramic tile in kitchen. After Friday with a new roof planned for installation, price will be $ 75,500 Attached termite includes a $ 650.00 treatment, yet to be executed but paid for and included in list price..Also have verbal offer of $ 6,700 to replace carport pad.
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $69,200
