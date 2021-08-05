 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Collinsville - $80,000

  Updated
Cute ranch style in the center of Collinsville. Large eat in kitchen with new laminate flooring. Formal dining room. Hardwood flooring in remainder of the home. Covered front porch. Architectural shingled roof is 3 years old. Replacement windows. New HVAC 2020 Large lot with a creek bordering the back.

