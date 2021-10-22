Gorgeous 3BR, 3BA brick ranch on 54.5 acres with magnificent views, stocked pond, bold creek, barn, pasture/hay fields and detached two car garage with additional room for a workshop. Room for horses, cattle, etc... Rear deck wraps around the back, beautiful landscaping adorns the outside of the home and there is an apple and pear tree in the side yard. Enjoy the gas log fireplace in the living room as you gaze out the picture window, savor your meals in the dining area or eat-in kitchen and have your morning coffee in the sunroom which leads to the basement. The full, walk-out basement has a full bath and room for storage or can be finished to add additional living space. This amazing and well tended property is located just 20 minutes to downtown Floyd and an easy commute to Roanoke/Salem.
3 Bedroom Home in Copper Hill - $589,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Franklin County Public Schools announced on Thursday that Franklin County High School would move to virtual learning on Friday, Oct. 22 due to…
Three candidates have all said they are not part of a slate, but are being boosted together by the Patriot Network of Franklin County, an activist group opposed to mask mandates.
- Updated
Franklin County High School has inducted five new members into its Athletics Hall of Fame. Christened in 2018, the hall has inducted three cla…
- Updated
FERRUM- Donna Doonan, who guided Ferrum College’s women’s basketball team to its first NCAA Division III conference championship in 1995, has …
- Updated
Franklin County adds five members — two past successful head coaches and three past decorated student-athletes—to its Sports Hall of Fame today.
- Updated
The Boones Mill Apple Festival returned Saturday for its 43rd year, but this year it made its debut in October as opposed to its traditional S…
- Updated
Zero proved to be significant in the fall 2021 season finale for Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s football team.
Redwood Community Farmers’ Market will host its first fall festival Saturday, Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its location on Route 40 West.
- Updated
Ferrum College kicks a late-game field goal Saturday to cap its day-long homecoming celebration with a 24-23 Old Dominion Athletic Conference …
- Updated
Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry announced a new multiagency task force that will review the case and look for new leads in the shooting deaths of the Short family in 2002.