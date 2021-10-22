 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Copper Hill - $589,900

Gorgeous 3BR, 3BA brick ranch on 54.5 acres with magnificent views, stocked pond, bold creek, barn, pasture/hay fields & detached two car garage with additional room for a workshop. Room for horses, cattle, etc... Rear deck wraps around the back, beautiful landscaping adorns the outside of the home & there is an apple and pear tree in the side yard. Enjoy the gas log fireplace in the living room as you gaze out the picture window, savor your meals in the dining area or eat-in kitchen and have your morning coffee in the sunroom which leads to the basement. The full, walk-out basement has a full bath and room for storage or can be finished to add additional living space. This amazing and well tended property is located just 20 minutes to downtown Floyd and an easy commute to Roanoke/Salem

