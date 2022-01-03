3 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $159,000

 Skip to main content
Well constructed 3 bedroom 1 bath brick ranch in need of updating. Kitchen and dining combined with a wood burning fireplace. Living room and sunroom (with wood burning stove). Hardwood floors in the main living areas. The full basement is unfinished with high ceilings (easy to finish) and a portion is a 1 car under garage. Wood stove and fireplace in basement also. Large yard, plenty of room for gardening or anything else. In the country but centrally located between Woolwine, Floyd and Ferrum Virginia. The Blue Ridge Parkway and Philpott Lake are both within a 20 minute drive.

