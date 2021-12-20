 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $159,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $159,000

Well-constructed 3-bedroom 1 bath home in need of some tlc. Kitchen and dining room combined with a wood burning fireplace. Living room and sunroom (with a woodstove) . The full basement is unfinished with poured walls and high ceiling and a portion could be easily finished. One car garage under also. Woodstove and fireplace in basement also. Large yard, plenty of room for gardening or anything else. In the country but central to the town of Floyd, Ferrum and Woolwine Virginia. The Blue Ridge Parkway and Philpott Lake both within a 20 minute drive. Possible more acreage available.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'A dreary, dark...miserable day'

'A dreary, dark...miserable day'

As the midnight hour passed on that winter day in 1977 and Tuesday, Dec. 13 morphed into Wednesday, Dec. 14, Stafford Stephenson finally plopp…