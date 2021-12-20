Well-constructed 3-bedroom 1 bath home in need of some tlc. Kitchen and dining room combined with a wood burning fireplace. Living room and sunroom (with a woodstove) . The full basement is unfinished with poured walls and high ceiling and a portion could be easily finished. One car garage under also. Woodstove and fireplace in basement also. Large yard, plenty of room for gardening or anything else. In the country but central to the town of Floyd, Ferrum and Woolwine Virginia. The Blue Ridge Parkway and Philpott Lake both within a 20 minute drive. Possible more acreage available.
3 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $159,000
