3 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $165,000

  • Updated
3 BR, 2 Bath home, situated on 5 Acres. Updated kitchen with soft close drawers and cabinets. New tile in bathroom. Level field beside home has potential to fence in your animals. Come make this your home today! OWNER/AGENT

