3 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $169,950

3 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $169,950

Move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a desirable neighborhood. Many updates including new kitchen and bathroom. Walking distance to Ferrum College.

