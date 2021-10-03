3 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $195,000

Low maintenance well built brick ranch home on town acres. Three large bedrooms and la large bathroom with storage and double sinks on the main level. Open concept kitchen with adjacent room features a fireplace and can be used as a den or dining room. Enclosed carport has been used as a family room and features a stove and numerous windows to allow lots of sunlight year round. Unfinished drive-in basement has a fireplace on one end and a wood stove on a separate flue. Needs updating and a few repairs.