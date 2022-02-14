Nice spacious home with an attached two car garage located on 2.53 acres. Great county living! Home has 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. The half bath in the basement is plumbed for a shower or tub. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, a large pantry and an island. Long deck on rear and patio located underneath the deck. Lower level has a huge den with a gas fireplace, laundry room and another room that can be whatever you need, currently used as a workroom. Plenty of room and acreage for a garden, chickens and other farm critters. Roof and heat pump are 2 years old. Come check it out!
3 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $224,900
