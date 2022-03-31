Perfect starter home or investment property near Ferrum College. One story brick cottage with 3 bedrooms and one bath. Large lot may be divided into additional building spaces with public water and sewer available. A large barn and additional storage buildings on this property. Dog lots and houses on back of property. Lots of cleared space for gardening; barn available on property.
3 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $89,000
-
- Updated
