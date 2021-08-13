3 Bedroom Home in Ferrum - $999,900

Magnificent mountain views, woods and open fields offered on +/- 202 acres of country privacy. Unique, 2-level home (1,862sf) with guest house (792sf) and spacious deck w/ large firepit. Incredible, 180-degree view of the Blue Ridge mountains. Spring-fed pond with rustic cabin, bold creek traversing property, hiking/ATV trails, wildlife viewing. Boating, fishing, sports and cultural activities at Philpott Lake and Fairy Stone State Park, the Blue Ridge Parkway and Ferrum College, all within easy driving distance. (Property also listed as Residential: House with +/- 111 acres - See MLS 880310)