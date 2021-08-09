Looking for SINGLE LEVEL living, your first home or downsizing? This NEWLY RENOVATED 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch with attached 2 car garage has it all. Gather your family in the open floor plan living room-dining room-kitchen, all with hardwood floors. Enjoy sunset and mountain views from your back deck. Garden to your hearts content in the large (1 acre), flat, low-maintenance, landscaped yard. Relax in the tranquility of a quiet rural neighborhood with easy access to the amenities of both Rocky Mount and Westlake. Access is easy with a paved driveway and handicap ramp to the front door. And the back yard is partially fenced giving your furry friend plenty of running room! Run your small business, store your tools or create art/craft in the separate 12x20 shed with electricity. Plenty of additional storage available in the large attic with pull-down stairs.
3 Bedroom Home in Glade Hill - $240,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A great house situated on 1.72 acres. Home is in need of some TLC. This ranch has 3 bedrooms, living room, eat-in kitchen with door to large d…
- Updated
Fork Mountain Quilting will open a specialty quilt shop in Rocky Mount on Saturday. Fork Mountain Quilting will offer supplies, materials, and…
Harbor Freight Tools, based in Calabasas, Calif., has opened its new store in Rocky Mount in the former Peebles/Gordmans location in the Marke…
- Updated
Fishing has been fair the past month.
- Updated
Documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia offer no details about what the proposed deal might entail.
- Updated
Lil Lady, domestic short hair
- Updated
A new TikTok trend has people freezing honey — and it’s leaving some experts concerned.
- Updated
Friday, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported approximately 13 new COVID cases in Franklin County.
- Updated
Welcome to this sweet and cozy updated home conveniently located to shopping and restaurants! Home has lots of updates including new kitchen a…
- Updated
Before he started the Trump Store and decried Democrats and liberals as "evil," Franklin County Speedway owner Donald "Whitey" Taylor spent decades annoying local government officials with his publicity stunts. “The fact that it’s controversial is the only reason I like doing it,” he said.