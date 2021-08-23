3 Bedroom Home in Glade Hill - $275,000

Well Custom Built Brick Ranch by Watson Smith, 1 mile from Glade Hill Elementary/Glade Hill Post Office. This property is on 2.17 acre, over 2800 sq.ft. with an amazing detached 2 car oversized Garage with Electricity, Heat, Water & Lg mini refrigerator. Garage has 4 yr old Roof! Great workshop! Beautiful hardwood floors, replacement window '06, Roof ''11, Newer Water Heater '16. Gas log FP in LR. Large Kitchen, Large Family Room, Large Finished Lower level, great for separate living space. Lower level has full kitchen, Brick FP, large area for Family Rm & Bed Area, Shower in LL. Private area w/views of Mts. Close to Smith Mt. Lake, only 8 miles to Rocky Mt. Must See!