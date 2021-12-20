 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Glade Hill - $475,000

  • Updated
1 level living w/15+ very usable acres & extensively updated 1 owner home. Updates include 2017 awesome covered 16x20 deck w/composite decking & aluminum rails for outdoor entertaining, 2016 hard board siding, 2015 master bath upgrade, 2017 high efficiency RUDD heat pump, 2018 kitchen SS appliances, 4 exterior doors & attic insulation. Home features 55 year Elk shingles, wood floors & custom cabinets w/large pantry, living room w/cathedral ceiling & gas logs, whole house propane generator, inline gas hot water heater, security system, & efficient Mitsubishi mini-split heat pump. Large lower level (no poles) family room w/full bath & double doors leading to unfished basement area. Attached 2 car garage has heat & cooling & epoxy floors. Fire pit built in 2020 outside deck, creek on property

