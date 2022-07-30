 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $189,950

THE COUNTRY LIFE IS CALLING! TIME TO PICK UP THE PHONE AND MOVE....AND THIS INCREDIBLE ONE LEVEL, ALMOST NEW MANUFACTURED HOME IS READY TO GIVE YOU THE KEYS. THIS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH BEAUTY WAS BUILT IN 2016 AND HAS SOME GORGEOUS FINISHES. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AREA, MASTER BEDROOM EQUIPPED WITH PRIVATE FULL BATH, AND YOU'LL HAVE ROOM TO STRETCH OUT WITH OVER 1.3 ACRES TO PLAY ON. DETACHED GARAGE FEATURES AN INDOOR GARDEN AREA BUILT JUST FOR THAT REASON. READY FOR OUTDOOR PETS? PLENTY OF DEER AND OTHER WILDLIFE CAN BE SEEN OFTEN. WELCOME TO BEDFORD COUNTY, YOU'LL LOVE IT HERE!

