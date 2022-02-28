 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $234,950

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $234,950

Located surrounded by a serene setting this property has a ton of features and is perfect for a hobby farm, cattle & more! Land is mostly pasture with some woodland. Most of the land is fenced to hold cattle or livestock, much of the fencing is new. Trails & gates allow full vehicular access throughout the property. Enjoy multiple outbuildings, one with a propane heater, that can be used for storage or a mancave/sheshed. Inside is very spacious with the master separated from the additional bedrooms. Master offers a large bathroom and additional room that could be used as an office or just about anything. The back deck has views of rolling pasture. Featuring new appliances, new HVAC 2020 and water lines. Septic pumped within the last month. $3,000 carpet/paint credit w/ acceptable offer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Parris receives weekly hoops honor

Parris receives weekly hoops honor

FAIRMONT, W.Va. - Former Franklin County standout Briggs Parris, who is playing his final season of college basketball as a graduate transfer …

Virginia's 'Road to Freedom' tour wins global award

Virginia's 'Road to Freedom' tour wins global award

Sites on the Road to Freedom stretch from Alexandria to Abingdon and mark where slaves, soldiers, educators, politicians and others staged rebellions, fought for freedom, educated their children, were born and were buried. It includes Western Virginia stops in Christiansburg, Radford and Burnt Chimney.

Proposal by The Coves put on hold

Proposal by The Coves put on hold

An effort to expand concerts and modify lots at The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake was stalled on Feb. 15 by the Franklin County Board of Supervisors.