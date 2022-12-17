3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $309,950

COME SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL CRAFTSMAN STYLE NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME! IT IS MOVE IN READY, OFFERSONE LEVEL LIVING, AN OPEN FLOOR LAYOUT, A LUXURIOUS MODERN KITCHEN WITH AN ISLAND, LIGHTING, AND A FARMHOUSE STYLEKITCHEN SINK. ALSO, OFFERS A MODERN FIREPLACE, VINYL FLOORING THROUGHOUT, CARPETED BEDROOMS, MASTER BEDROOMWITH A WALK IN CLOSET, MASTER BATH WITH A TILED WALK IN SHOWER AND DOUBLE SINKS. CATCH AMAZING SUNRISES ANDSUNSETS WITH A COVERED FRONT PORCH AND AN OVERSIZED REAR DECK! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!