Spectacular new construction on over 1 acre convenient to SML and all amenities. Open concept floorplan with amazing kitchen and master suite.
3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $314,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two people were rescued after falling into a tank full of chocolate at the Mars M&M factory in Pennsylvania on Thursday, officials said.
Franklin County High School recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal’s List for the fourth quarter of the 2021-22 school year
The arrival of The Moving Wall to Smith Mountain Lake was marked with an opening ceremony at Crazy Horse Marina on June 2. A large crowd of ve…
VINTON — Three Franklin County businesses — Bite Me Confections, Rylor & Co. Designs and Laurel Lynn Designs — were recognized on May 25 a…
The Smith Mountain Lake Association recently announced five locations showed high levels of E.coli bacteria following the first round of testi…
WAVERLY, Iowa - Wartburg College football program has added Luke Summers, an offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Ferrum College…
After standing for more than a decade, the Thoreau House cabin on Ferrum College’s campus has burned down.The fire and loss of the cabin were …
What a pleasant surprise when news takes a happy turn.
An eight-member history advisory committee recently completed its review of the history and social sciences curriculum framework used by Frank…
FERRUM – Erick Cox has resigned as Ferrum College head men's and women's golf coach.