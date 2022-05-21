 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $318,000

  2022-05-21
3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $318,000

Spectacular new construction on over 1 acre convenient to SML and all amenities. Open concept floorplan with amazing kitchen and master suite.

