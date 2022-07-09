 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $319,500

Beautiful Craftsman Style new construction with designer finishes throughout. One level living featuring a huge and open floorplan, with dream kitchen with island. Wood burning fireplace and glamorous master bath and oversized rear deck, perfect for entertaining. All on over 1 acre.

