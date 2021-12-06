Waterfront Townhouse located on Smith Mountain lake with two deeded boat slips ( 1 covered and other uncovered). Perfect for lake getaway or income producing property with short term rentals allowed. Good water views and great location! Property has access to onsite community pool. Seller has made updates to property including new low E sliding glass door in lower level. Seller will sell furnishings and or Bentley on a seperate Bill of Sale.
3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $339,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
What started last January as an elusive rough patch in the mouth of retired nurse, Marian Serge of Boones Mill, was diagnosed in April to be a…
- Updated
The annual Come Home to a Franklin County Christmas in Downtown Rocky Mount is tonight from 5:30 to 9.
- Updated
Franklin County junior running back Jahylen Lee, who rushed for a single-season, program-best 1,986 yards, has been named Most Valuable Offens…
Ferrum College announced several staffing changes on Nov. 15 that it said will strategically enhance the student experience and promote commun…
- Updated
One hundred years is a long time. Generations come and go. Lots of things change. One thing doesn’t change, though, and that is the pride the …
- Updated
Franklin County built a double-digit advantage in the second half, then withstood a rally by Halifax County in the final frame Wednesday for a…
Christian Heritage Academy (CHA) students, parents and staff recently gave of their time, talents and resources for the school’s Heritage Proj…
- Updated
The Roanoke area is seeing a boom in the theft of —not cars, but car parts — specifically catalytic converters made with valuable precious metals.
- Updated
Location, location, location and this one has it only .5 mile from restaurants, parks, and The Greenway Trail. It's been updated and is ready …
While cooling temperatures have slowed boating activity on Smith Mountain Lake, demand continues to be red hot in the industry. New and used b…