Excellent and affordable opportunity to be able to be on Smith Mountain Lake - convenient location on the main channel!!! Gently sloped lot allows easy accessibility to the water (+ gravel golf cart road) and from anywhere on the lot, you'll enjoy an unencumbered gorgeous water view. 1404 sq ft 3 bedroom (decorated as 4) 2 bath Doublewide (metal roof 2021) with cathedral ceilings throughout - no low ceilings! Enjoy your glass of wine, cocktail or coffee on the covered porch (2021) overlooking the water! Open concept living room, dining area, kitchen has pantry, peninsula, drs to porch; Master has a full ensuite + master & 2nd bdrm have walk-in closets; laundry has 2nd fridge; 24' x 30' 2 bay garage with 2-10' W roll up doors-8' H & 12' walls - 2018.
3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $424,900
