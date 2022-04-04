This one owner Smith Mountain Lake water front home offers a gentle walk to the water with 245' of shoreline and an average of 9-11' water depth at the end of the dock. Located at mile marker R37. Enjoy your afternoons relaxing on your 14'x16' deck at the shoreline or fishing off your covered dock with floater and boat lift. This one level home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the main level and an additional bedroom and full bath below with its own entrance to the water. A chair lift is installed to take you from both levels and can be left or removed. The rear covered deck runs along the entire back of the home as well as a floored attic with high ceilings the entire length of the house. For RV lovers, this home offers a large covered area for RV parking. On the cooler nights, cozy up next to your gas log fireplace with remote and temperature control overlooking your lake views below.
3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $550,000
