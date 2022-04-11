 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $750,000

Adorable Lake Home, Beautiful Views, Nestled on 1.97 acres, Large Open Kitchen, Florida Room off Great Room, New Lpv Flooring, Heating & Air 2012 including appliances, DW, 2011, New Washer & Dryer, 2 screened porches, Covered dock with deep water cove, lots of storage including two attics, Evergreen Auto Humidity Control System, Lower Level Family Room/Master Suite, Bonus Room in Lower Level.. New Water softener and Purifying system 2015. Great for Vacation Home, Full Time home or Short Term Rental Investment.

