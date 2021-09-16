 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $89,950

3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $89,950

3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $89,950

Enjoy privacy and wild life on almost a whole acre, close to Vinton and Bedford. Almost all of the property is fenced in with mature trees and plants. A small turtle pond (Myrtle's home) is in the front yard off of a rocking chair, covered front porch. Huge detached garage, new carport, several storage buildings, chicken coop, and turkey pin all convey and provide lots of storage and work space. Above ground pool off of back deck. Split bedroom plan with 2 masters. Added later to the home were a large laundry room and extra bedroom addition off back, metal roof, and the large shaded front porch. Some newer vinyl flooring done and extra vinyl there to do the 2 bedrooms that have carpet. Septic pumped one year ago and well serviced 3 weeks ago.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics