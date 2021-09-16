3 Bedroom Home in Goodview - $89,950

Enjoy privacy and wild life on almost a whole acre, close to Vinton and Bedford. Almost all of the property is fenced in with mature trees and plants. A small turtle pond (Myrtle's home) is in the front yard off of a rocking chair, covered front porch. Huge detached garage, new carport, several storage buildings, chicken coop, and turkey pin all convey and provide lots of storage and work space. Above ground pool off of back deck. Split bedroom plan with 2 masters. Added later to the home were a large laundry room and extra bedroom addition off back, metal roof, and the large shaded front porch. Some newer vinyl flooring done and extra vinyl there to do the 2 bedrooms that have carpet. Septic pumped one year ago and well serviced 3 weeks ago.