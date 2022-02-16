 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $1,850,000

Inside and out, this home exudes luxury. Rare opportunity to find such an abundance of quality in every facet of this timeless residence - elegance that retains the lake house look and feel. The interior features custom finishes in a perfectly laid out floor plan. Walk through the front door and stellar views of the open channel and Smith Mountain Lake greet you - the waterfront side of the home is almost entirely glass with high ceilings and large windows. Main floor living includes a beautifully appointed living and dining area situated around a handsome floor to ceiling stone fireplace with sweeping water views. Exquisitely designed kitchen is a chef's dream featuring Wolf and Subzero appliances, walk-in pantry, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, 2 Bosch dishwashers, an island,

