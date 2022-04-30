Minutes to town and minutes to the lake, this practically new home features designer finishes, stainless steel appliances, custom blinds, kitchen island, his and her closets, coffee bar, recessed lighting, walk in closets, and upgraded storm door.
3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $239,950
-
- Updated
