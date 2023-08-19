Life is better at the lake!! Bring your fishing poles and watercraft as you enjoy this BRAND NEW home in a community that offers a boat ramp, dock, and picnic area. This 3BR, 2Bath home features one level living and an open floor plan--perfect for a laid-back lifestyle. You will love the primary ensuite with spacious walk in closet. The kitchen is bright and airy with lots of cabinetry and granite countertops. Est. completion 30-45 days. Taxes are estimated on new construction.
3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $265,000
