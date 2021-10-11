COME HOME TO HARDY! Beautiful well maintained Home on 2.07 Acres on Gorgeous Country like setting. Home has vinyl water resistant plank flooring on main level. This well maintained home just minutes from Smith Mtn. Lake, Roanoke, Boones Mill, and Rocky Mt. Property features include spacious living room, large bedrooms, 2 fireplaces, full finished basement with in-law suite/full kitchen, with laundry upstairs/downstairs .Don't Miss This One!Buyer and Buyer Agent to verify all information.
3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $285,000
