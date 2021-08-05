 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $349,000
It's EASY, ONE LEVEL LIVING overlooking the lush green golf course of the Westlake Golf & Country Club- full of pleasing on-trend finishes, this lot is ready to accommodate the custom craftsman style home you've been dreaming of at Smith Mountain Lake, VA! Discover the ''right-size'' home, in an ''idyllic location'' and you'll find a fabulous and charming small-town Virginia community- The Reserve at Westlake, both walkable and convenient. VIRTUALLY NO HOA FEES: $100 /YEAR! High-speed internet with Shentel is scheduled for installation within The Reserve in early 2021.PICTURE 1: Custom-built home at The Reserve. 1700 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (Optional plan, additional plans are available.) See included specification details for interior and exterior in photos. PICTURE 2: Sample F

