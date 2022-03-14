 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $375,000

  • Updated
One owner, custom-built ranch in a great location. Spacious open floor plan with a sunroom overlooking the private backyard, patio area and a dream, detached workshop that features over 1,700 sq ft of possibilities. The shop has its own power meter, electric heating & air, Fisher wood stove, and Jet air filtration system. The oversized bay door opens up to a huge garage space leading to the workshop in the back as well as an office room with a separate entrance. Dry storage behind the shop is perfect for firewood or additional equipment. Imagine living mere steps away from your dream business or studio!

