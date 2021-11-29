 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hardy - $409,000

  Updated
Come discover Maintenance-Free Living at SML RETIREMENT VILLAGE. This ACTIVE ADULT community is located in the heart of Westlake Towne Center! Carilion Wellness Center is within walking distance featuring indoor pool, fitness classes, and pickleball. Take your golf cart to Shopping, Dining, Banks, Movie theater, Medical Clinics, Pharmacy. Enjoy Lake Activities or Golf at The Westlake, only one mile away. The Elizabeth Cottage features Custom Kitchen w/Island & Granite Counters, Open Floor Plan to Great Room w/ gas log FP & cathedral ceilings, Hardwood Floors, 2 Bedrooms, Walk-In Closet in Master Suite, and 3 bedrooms, walk-in closet in master bedroom, 2 Full baths w/ceramic tile, This beautiful home also includes a Sunroom/Family Room and spacious Double Car Garage. NEW CONSTRUCTION-Still time to make your selections on interior. RELAX & ENJOY LIFE AT Smith Mountain Lake, BECAUSE YOU DESERVE IT!!

